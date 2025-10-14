Raj Thackeray wants Cong on board: Raut

Mumbai: The MNS wants the Congress should be taken along, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said, indicating that the Raj Thackeray-led party could be a part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Raut’s remarks came amid a buzz of cousins Raj Thackeray and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joining hands for the upcoming local body polls in the state, though it is still unclear if the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head will be part of the larger Opposition alliance.

Responding to a question on whether Raj Thackeray is ready to be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut told reporters, “Even Raj Thackeray desires that the Congress, which is a constituent of the MVA, should be taken along. This is his stand.”

“But this does not mean any decision has been taken on this,” the Rajya Sabha member stressed.

Raut said he has spoken to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on “certain issues” and will also talk to Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Uddhav Thackeray will also talk to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said.

A section of state Congress leaders has, however, opposed any move to join hands with the MNS, especially ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Everyone has a place in state politics. The way Shiv Sena (UBT) has, MNS also has a place, so does Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Left parties, Raut said.