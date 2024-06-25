Live
Just In
Rajasthan becomes fourth state to yield gold; MP-based firm gets mining licence for Banswara
After Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, Rajasthan has become the fourth state in India to yield gold
Jaipur: After Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, Rajasthan has become the fourth state in India to yield gold, confirmed officials on Tuesday adding that the state government has completed the process of auctioning the Bhukia-Jagpura mining block for gold and ore mining in Banswara.
The licence for the block has been given to Ratlam's Syed Owais Ali firm.
As per mining engineer Gaurav Meena, “Two blocks Bhukia-Jagpura were allotted for mining in Ghatol subdivision of Banswara. After the technical bids for both the blocks were opened recently, the licence for mining has been given to an MP-based firm in Ratlam.”
Out of the two blocks allotted for gold mining in Banswara, a licence has been issued for Bhukia-Jagpura, while five companies are competing for the composite licence of the second block that is Kankaria Gara.
Government officials confirmed to IANS that there was some dispute in tendering on this block and hence it has been delayed a little. According to geologists, an initial assessment of 113.52 million tonnes of gold ore has been done in an area of 940.26 hectares in Banswara.
The amount of gold is estimated to be 222.39 tonnes.
Further, 1.24 million tonnes of gold ore is expected to be extracted from a 205 hectare area in Kankaria Gara. Other minerals will also come out along with the yellow metal from these gold mines.
Gold mining in Banswara District is likely to generate unprecedented opportunities for direct and indirect employment along with new investments in several industries including electronics, petroleum, petrochemicals, batteries, air bags etc, said officials.