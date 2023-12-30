Rajasthan: BJP springs surprise by making a contestant minister before polls

Jaipur: The BJP on Saturday sprang a surprise in Rajasthan by administering oath to a party nominee, making him a Minister of State (independent charge).

The candidate, Surendra Pal Singh T.T., is contesting the polls from the Karanpur Assembly constituency in Sri Ganganagar district, where elections were cancelled after the death of Congress nominee Gurmeet Kunnar. The seat will go to the polls on January 5.

According to experts, this is the first instance in the country of someone being made a minister before getting elected.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, meanwhile, has questioned the move.

“Today, 22 ministers have taken oath in Rajasthan... Surendra Pal is contesting from Karanpur, where elections will be held on January 5. An attempt has been made to woo the voters by administering oath of office to him. BJP neither believes in the Constitution, nor the Election Commission,” he said in a tweet.