Rajasthan CM announces social security pension, bonus for farmers

Highlights
Highlights
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday announced social security pension and bonus for farmers under PM Samman Nidhi scheme.
Under the PM Samman Nidhi, the farmers will now get Rs 8,000 every year instead of Rs 6000. In addition, farmers will also get Rs 125 more per quintal on wheat crop.
The government has also increased the social security pension by Rs 150.
The officials said that the widows, elderly and abandoned people will now get Rs 1150 every month.
The government has also announced a separate scheme to provide housing and other facilities to the families displaced from Pakistan.
“In the previous government, no work of the common man was done without under table dealing,” the Chief Minister said.
