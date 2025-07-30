Rajasthan CM calls for intensifying relief, rescue operation in rain-affected areas

Jaipur: In light of continuous rainfall across Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday ordered officials to intensify rescue and relief operations with utmost vigilance in affected areas.

In a meeting on disaster relief management at his residence, CM Sharma instructed the administration to monitor waterlogged areas closely and act promptly to mitigate risks.

As many dams, rivers, ponds, and reservoirs across the state are filled, he directed officials to regularly track water levels, identify flood-prone and low-lying areas, deploy personnel strategically, and install warning signs where necessary.

He also stressed that teams from SDRF, Civil Defence, and Home Guards must be on standby with adequate resources in vulnerable zones.

The Chief Minister instructed that public movement in high-risk areas, especially near culverts and fast-flowing streams, should be restricted by setting up temporary barriers.

Appealing to the general public, CM Sharma urged citizens to take special precautions during the rainy season and avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges, and rivers. He emphasised the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and immediately informing the control room in case of any disaster.

He reiterated that the state-level helpline numbers 1070 and 112 and the district helpline number 1077 are operational 24x7 to respond to emergencies.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential services and resources in the affected regions. He instructed that people and livestock displaced by heavy rainfall should be shifted to safe locations with proper sanitation and clean drinking water.

Health officials were asked to ensure the availability of medicines, monitor seasonal diseases, and provide emergency medical assistance in hospitals across the affected districts.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for all departments involved in disaster management to maintain full preparedness.

He urged them to give special attention to the safety of children, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

The Panchayati Raj Department was instructed to coordinate resource supply, while the Public Health Engineering Department was told to ensure the availability of drinking water.

He also directed officials to repair damaged roads, strengthen the pre-flood warning system, engage voluntary organisations in relief work, and carry out urgent cleaning of drains and sewer systems.

Senior officials from various departments, including Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, were present at the meeting and shared updates on the current situation and disaster preparedness efforts across the state.



