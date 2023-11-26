Rajasthan Elections Witness Robust Turnout As 199 Seats Go To Polls: Key Highlights And Notable Developments

Today, polling was conducted for 199 out of the 200 seats in Rajasthan , witnessing a robust voter turnout of over 69 percent. The voting process took place across more than 51,000 polling booths in 199 assembly constituencies, commencing at 7 am and concluding at 6 pm. A total of 1,862 candidates contested in these elections.

Notably, the Jaisalmer district recorded the highest voter turnout, closely followed by Hanumangarh and Dholpur districts. The participation of citizens in the democratic process reflects the keen interest and engagement of the electorate in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strategically fielded seven Members of Parliament (MPs) for the Assembly elections, including prominent figures such as Rajyavardhan Rathore, Diya Kumari, and Kirodi Lal Meena. Interestingly, some of these MPs, listed in the initial candidate lineup, contested seats that could have otherwise been allocated to loyalists of Vasundhara Raje, indicating internal dynamics within the party.

Unfortunately, the election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat faced an unexpected suspension due to the untimely demise of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. This unfortunate event temporarily halted the electoral process in that specific constituency. The election results are now awaited, with the outcome set to shape the political landscape of Rajasthan.