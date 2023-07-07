Rajasthan gets its second Vande Bharat Express train

Jaipur: The second Vande Bharat train from Rajasthan started its operations on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagging off the semi-high-speed train which will run between Jodhpur and Sabarmati.

This train, unlike other Vande Bharat Express trains that have 16 coaches, will have 8 coaches.

PM Modi virtually flagged off the train from Gorakhpur.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express train.

Addressing the programme virtually, PM Modi said: "Vande Bharat train has provided a new height to the facilities available for the middle class of the country. There was a time when politicians used to write letters to get the train halted at their place. Today, people write letters to run Vande Bharat from their areas also. Vande Bharat is the craze of India."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: "All the lines on the Jodhpur route are being electrified. Diesel engines will be phased out in Jodhpur by December 2023. Only electric locomotives will run. The crew members were welcomed before the departure of the train. From Bhagat Ki Kothi, the train was run at a speed of about 109 kmph."

There was a crowd of people at the station to see the Vande Bharat train that had halted on platform number 1 of Jodhpur station.