Rajasthan govt announces public holiday on Jyotiba Phule birth anniversary

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday declared a public holiday on April 11 (Tuesday) on the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule. Till date, an optional holiday was being given on Jyotiba Phule Jayanti (birth anniversary).

Now every year on April 11, there will be a government holiday on Phule Jayanti. Due to the declaration of the government holiday, there will now be holiday in government offices, schools and colleges on Phule Jayanti.

Earlier, the government had also declared the optional holiday of Lord Devnarayan Jayanti on January 28 as a public holiday. With the addition of new holiday, now the number of public holidays in the state has increased to 30 and the number of optional holidays to 20.