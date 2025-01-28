Rajasthan Plans Anti-Suicide Bill Amid Rising Student Deaths In Kota Coaching Hub

The Rajasthan government has announced plans to introduce legislation aimed at preventing student suicides, with the bill expected to be presented in the upcoming Assembly session. This development was revealed during a Rajasthan High Court hearing, where the court had independently initiated proceedings to address the growing concern of student suicides in the state.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a troubling start to 2024, with five students taking their lives in January alone in Kota, the state's prominent coaching center hub. Among the deceased, three were preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and two for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The coaching city's statistics paint a concerning picture, with 17 student suicides recorded already in 2024, following 26 such cases in 2023. These incidents primarily involve students preparing for highly competitive medical and engineering entrance examinations.

The High Court, actively monitoring the situation, has scheduled the next hearing for February 10 to review the government's progress on this critical initiative. The proposed legislation represents a significant step toward addressing the mental health crisis among coaching students in the state.