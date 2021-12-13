Rajasthan second highest in Omicron cases

Jaipur: Four fresh cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Rajasthan which took the total number of infected people in the state to 13, health officials said on Monday.

After Maharashtra, the state now stands second in the country with the highest number of Omicron-infected patients.

Maharashtra has 18 patients infected by the new variant while Rajasthan has tested 13 patients positive for Omicron.

Out of them, 9 later tested negative and were sent home.

A total of 42 Omicron-infected patients have been found across the country, so far.

As per Jaipur CMHO Narottam Sharma, "Besides four members of a family who tested positive for Omicron after returning from South Africa, their family members in Adarsh Nagar Janata Colony had also come in contact with them.

While five people were earlier found infected with Omicron, the report of the remaining four people has been also found positive."