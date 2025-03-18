Rajasthan teacher suspended for controversial remarks on Holika Dahan

Jaipur: A government school teacher in Rajasthan has been suspended for his controversial remarks questioning rituals of Hindu religion, including 'Holika Dahan' or burning of Holika.

Lalchand Shakyawal, a senior teacher of Rajkiya Varisth Upadhyay Sanskrit School, Dugarjya, made derogatory comments about Holi and Dussehra, officials told IANS.

He shared the post on his WhatsApp and social media handles, drawing criticism.

Taking disciplinary action against Shakyawal, the Education Ministry suspended him and served an Awaiting Posting Order (APO) order on him.

Directorate of Sanskrit Education Department said, "Lalchand Shakyawal's immediate headquarters are being shifted to the Jaipur division."

The orders were passed by Priyanka Jodhawat, Commissioner, Sanskrit Education, Rajasthan.

The education department officials said Shakyawal was running a campaign against "Holika Dahan and Ravan Dahan".

Even in his social media posts, he questioned the reasons for being happy after performing Holika Dahan and burning the effigy of Ravana on Dussehra.

The posts grabbed many eyeballs and the information on same reached the ministry with complaints pouring against the teacher and hence came the disciplinary action, said education ministry officials.

Earlier, during his Holi Milan visits in Kota South, Education Minister Madan Dilawar took strict action against irregularities in the Annapurna Rasoi scheme.

Minister Dilawar cancelled one Annapurna centre, and during his visit to Banda village, another case of overcharging came to light.

As his convoy entered Banda, residents informed the minister about irregularities in the village's Annapurna Kitchen.

They alleged that the operator, Prashant, was charging extra for meals. Responding immediately, Minister Dilawar summoned Prashant for clarification.

The operator explained that while he provides five rotis and vegetables for Rs 8, those requesting extra food must purchase an additional coupon for Rs 10.

When the minister questioned under whose directive this extra charge was being collected, Prashant revealed that the Annapurna Kitchen had been allotted to Pankaj Vijayvargiya, who had sublet its operation to him.

As per Pankaj's instructions, an extra Rs 10 was being charged beyond the prescribed meal cost.

Expressing strong displeasure, Minister Dilawar reprimanded the operator, stressing that the state government's Annapurna Rasoi scheme is meant to provide full meals for Rs 8 to support the underprivileged.

He highlighted that the government already subsidises Rs 22 per meal, ensuring a total provision of Rs 30 for 600 grams of food. Despite this, the poor were being overcharged, which he deemed unacceptable.

Taking immediate action, the minister called the District Collector of Kota and ordered the cancellation of the Annapurna Rasoi contract for Banda village to protect the rights of the poor.