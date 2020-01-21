Rajinikanth Refuses To Apologise For Periyar Comment

Tamil superstar and icon, Rajinikanth on Tuesday, refused to apologise for his comment on Periyar made earlier. Several groups have taken up protests against Rajinikanth's statement and have sought an apology from him. An FIR has also been lodged against the Tamil superstar, according to media reports.

Several Pro-Periyar groups have been vociferously demanding an apology from Rajinikanth for making his earlier statement. With Rajinikanth refusing to backtrack, the row could intensify in the days to come.

Rajinikanth pointed out that his earlier statement on a rally taken out by Periyar in 1971 with objectionable pictures of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, was based on facts. He cited media clippings to substantiate his point. The superstar refused to apologise or take back his remark.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy told television channels that Rajinikanth's statement with regard to the rally taken out by Periyar was based on facts. He added that he was very much aware of this matter since he followed the event back then.

Dr. Swamy said that the DMK government which in power at that time, did not allow news of the rally with the objectionable pictures, to be reported. He recalled that Cho Ramaswamy's 'Tughlaq' was the only media outlet to publish news of the rally with these facts, at that time. Dr. Swamy added that he was willing to lend necessary help to the legendary actor turned politician.