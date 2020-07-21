Rajiv Gandhi assassin Nalini Sriharan attempted suicide at Vellore women's prison

Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, the convict in the assassination case of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi attempted suicide on Monday night, says her lawyer. Nalini has is at the Vellore women's prison and has been in jail for last 29 years.

According to sources, Pugalenthi said that this is the first time in the last 29 years that Nalini Sriharan has tried to take such an extreme step.

Elaborating on the incident, Pugalenthi said that there was a quarrel between Nalini and another life convict. The other inmate raised the issue to the jailer and following that Nalini attempted suicide, said the lawyer.

Pugalenthi further said that Nalini's husband Murugan, who is also in prison for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, through a prison call to the lawyer has requested that Nalini be shifted from the Vellore prison to the Puzhal prison. The lawyer added that a legal request for the same will be made soon.