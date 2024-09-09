Rajnath asks PoK residents to join India

Banihal (J&K): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to join India as, unlike Pakistan, the New Delhi considers them as ‘our own’. The Defence Minister was speaking at an Assembly election rally in Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. "Support the BJP to form the next government in J&K so that we can facilitate massive development in the region. There will be so much development that the people in PoK on seeing this should say that we do not want to live with Pakistan and instead will go to India," Singh said.

“Form a government here, seeing the development here, the people of PoK will say that we do not want to stay with Pakistan, we want to go with India...we consider the people of PoK as our own, come and join us. I have received information, some border fencing work is going on, that border fencing work will also be completed,” the Defence Minister added.