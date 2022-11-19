Rajnath says students should be part of start-up ecosystem

Manipal: The Defence Minister of India also called the Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh had visited the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) near Udupi on 18 November. In his address at the convocation in MAHE to over 5,000 students, he outlined the importance of start-up ecosystem in India as well as the strength of the Nation in defence capabilities against terrorism.

Rajnath Singh stated that the world is acknowledging the power of the country's young ignited minds, with major companies such as Google, Microsoft, Adobe and IBM hiring Indians at respectable positions. He also called upon the youth to innovate, develop new technologies by setting up companies, research establishments & start-ups in the country to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a strong and self-reliant 'New India'.

"Earlier, there was no start-up ecosystem in the country. Before 2014, there were only around 400-500 start-ups. Today, the number has crossed 70,000. Of these, over 100 have become unicorns," he stated.

Speaking on the issue of terrorism, Rajnath Singh said, "India has led the world on issues like terrorism and has been successful in garnering support to root out the menace. The countries, which use terrorism as a tool, are now well aware of India's capabilities. India does not provoke any country, nor does it spare anyone who tries to harm its unity and integrity."

The Raksha Mantri lauded Manipal Group of Educational Institutions for their contribution to education and research. He congratulated the graduating students, encouraging them to move forward despite hurdles to create a better future.