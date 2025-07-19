Rajnath singh, Shah hold strategy meet

New Delhi: Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, held a strategy session at the defence minister's residence here on Thursday ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 21. With the customary all-party meeting being held on Sunday, the Group of Ministers are believed to have strategised over the government's stand over a host of matters amid the opposition raising heat on issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. There was no official comment on the agenda of the meeting, but sources said it was related to the session.

Besides Defence Minister Singh, Home Minister Shah, Health Minister Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju, their ministerial colleagues Piyush Goyal and G Kishan Reddy were among those who were part of the strategy session. The Opposition has been pushing for debate in Parliament on issues like SIR and Operation Sindoor. Leading opposition parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress have alleged that SIR, which is likely to be rolled out in other states, is aimed at benefiting the BJP.