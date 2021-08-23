Rajnath to felicitate Neeraj Chopra, other Service Olympians

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate Olympians from the Services at the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune on Monday.

All the Armed Forces personnel who represented India in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, including gold medallist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, are likely to be present on the occasion.

Rajnath Singh will also interact with the budding sportsmen of ASI and troops during his visit. He will visit the Headquarters of Southern Command.

The Defence Minister will be accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General JS Nain.

The Indian Army has always been the backbone of Indian sports - from Major Dhyan Chand to Subedar Neeraj Chopra who etched their names in golden letters in the history of Indian sports.