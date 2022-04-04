Rajyavardhan Rathore questions Congress govt on Karauli violence

Jaipur: Jaipur Rural MP and BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday attacked the Rajasthan government over the increasing crime rate in the state and accused it of indulging in issuing only verbal statements instead of curbing the crime rate.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he questioned, "Was Rajasthan not knowing about the Karauli violence earlier?"

A PFI letter has come to the fore in which the organisation had warned the state government of communal violence on April 1.

Rathore said, "A similar incident was reported last year in Baran. In fact, Section 144 was imposed in Kota in the wake of the release of 'The Kashmir Files'. These facts speak of the appeasement policy of the state government," he added.

Commenting on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement that 'we are proud of being Hindus', he said, "But your MLAs say that they are proud of being slaves of Gandhi/Nehru family."

Highlighting the crime statistics, he said, "Each day 11 people are murdered, 21 women are abducted, 18 daughters are molested in Rajasthan. Where is law and order in the state. Is the Rajasthan government looking only after holding the chair?" he questioned.

Rathore added, "I felt it like a joke when I came to know that the Congress is going on a membership drive. They should in fact, first save their own members who are joining the BJP at the grassroots as well as at the top level. Start serving the people, and people will join you," he said.

Rathore asked the state government to bring down VAT on petrol/ diesel or else they should not speak of inflation.

"When they talk of inflation, they are exposed as they have been raising the same issue for decades. This is just a show. If they really cared about inflation, Rajasthan might not have been number one for the costliest petrol being sold here. The highest VAT is being charged on petrol and diesel here by the state government," he added.

Petrol, diesel and electricity tariff are the highest in the state. Also the state tops in crime against women, unemployment and corruption, he added.

He questioned why this communal violence is reported in Congress ruled states and not in BJP ruled states?