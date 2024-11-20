Ram Naik casts vote in Goregaon, expresses confidence in BJP-led alliance

Mumbai: Former Uttar Pradesh Governor and senior BJP leader Ram Naik exercised his franchise on Wednesday morning at the Pahadi School polling station in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Former UP Governor Naik has been among the first voters at his polling station since he moved to Goregaon in 1960.

"Since 1960, I have made it a habit to be among the first to vote at my polling station. This allows me to utilise the rest of the day for other important tasks," he shared with IANS, speaking about his voting routine.

He praised the arrangements at the polling centre, emphasising the smooth voting process and tight security. "The staff at the centre were efficient, and I faced no difficulties. It was heartwarming to see people greet me warmly, even as I visited other polling stations in the area later," he added.

Reflecting on his voting journey, Naik mentioned that he had cast his vote in Mumbai during almost every election, except once when he was in Uttar Pradesh as Governor. On that occasion, he utilised postal voting to fulfil his electoral responsibility.

Encouraging citizens to participate in the electoral process, the BJP leader remarked, "The responsibility to appeal to people to vote begins the moment the Election Commission announces the polling schedule. I urge everyone to come forward and exercise their right to vote, as it strengthens democracy."

Former UP Governor expressed confidence in the BJP and its allies, saying, "Based on the feedback from various sources, including the media, I am confident that the BJP and the MahaYuti will receive strong support in this election."

When asked about the potential Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Naik said, "After the election results are declared, the elected representatives hold a meeting to decide the leader, guided by a central BJP representative. This process will also be followed within the MahaYuti (Grand Alliance). No candidate has been officially announced yet. On November 23, when the counting concludes, discussions will take place, and the new Chief Minister will be elected," he stated.