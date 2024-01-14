Ram temple movement reclaimed secularism

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani has said the Ram Janmbhoomi movement, whose primary objective was construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, also became a symbol of "reclaiming the true meaning of secularism from the onslaught of pseudo-secularism".

In an article, 'Shri Ram Mandir: Fulfilment of a divine dream', penned by Advani and shared by his office on Saturday, the BJP leader said a significant debate started during the movement around the difference between genuine secularism and pseudo-secularism.

Advani, who had launched the epochal Ram Rath Yatra in 1990, said, "On the one hand there was a groundswell of popular support for the movement. On the other hand most political parties were shying away from supporting it as they feared losing Muslim votes. They succumbed to the lure of this vote-bank politics and justified it in the name of secularism." The 96-year-old leader wrote, "Thus, the Ayodhya issue, whose primary objective was the reconstruction of the Ramjanmabhoomi temple also became a symbol of reclaiming the true meaning of secularism from the onslaught of pseudo-secularism."

In the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Advani said, the atmosphere in the entire country has truly become "Ram-maya".

He said this is a moment of fulfilment for him, not just as a proud member of the RSS and the BJP but also as a proud citizen of India. He said he felt blessed that he would witness the historic occasion in his lifetime. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya on January 22, Advani said, he would be representing "every citizen of our great Bharat". "It is my belief and my hope that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe Shri Ram's virtues. I also pray that our great country not only continues to accelerate on the path of becoming a global power but also presents itself as a sterling example of dignity and decorum in all walks of life," he said.