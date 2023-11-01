Ram Temple Trust to distribute ‘Akshat rice’ to devotees

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has ordered 100 quintals of rice that will be used for ‘Akshat Puja’ and then distributed among worshippers of Lord Ram across the country.

Along with this, order has also been placed for one quintal each of ground turmeric and desi ghee that will be, as per rituals, used for mixing with the rice which will be needed for the ‘akshat’, meaning worshipped (literally, unbroken), rice.

After colouring and seasoning the rice, it will be placed in kalash (brass pots) before the deity on November 5 and later distributed among devotees across the country through VHP’s organisational network.

Besides, more than two crore leaflets have also been printed in the regional languages of different provinces.

These leaflets will be sent to every home along with ‘akshat’ rice.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary Champat Rai said that the representatives of VHP of all the provinces have been called to Ayodhya on November 5.

Each representative will be given five kilograms of ‘akhsat’ rice.

The representatives will worship the rice bags in their own temples and give them to the VHP activists in districts.

The activity will be carried out at the block, tehsil and village level later, said Rai.

‘Akshat’ rice will be given to 5 lakh villages between January 1 and 15. “Along with this, an appeal will be made to people to observe Ayodhya-like festivities in temples and ashrams across the country. Activists from 50 centres across India will deliver the worshiped rice to people,” Rai said.