Ram Temple trust to set up website once lockdown ends

Lucknow: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust set up to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya will set up its official website and social media accounts and provide necessary details once the nationwide lockdown ends.

This comes in the wake of reports of unscrupulous elements cornering donations from devotees through a fake website and Twitter account.

"It is very difficult to find qualified experts to set up our website and social media accounts due to the lockdown. As soon as the situation normalises, we will set up the official website and social media accounts," Trust member Anil Mishra told IANS.

"We will also be coordinating with authorities concerned to keep an eye on counterfeit websites that try to earn easy money," he said.

Mishra also denied reports of online conduct of ground-breaking ceremony at the site of the proposed temple, questioning whether something similar had been heard of in the past.

He did not say when the ground-breaking ceremony would be held, adding that it all depended on the containment of the coronavirus.

After the fake website case came to light, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai got a case registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station. Police is proceeding with the case ever since.