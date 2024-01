‘Ramayana spiritual forest’ to come up on Sarayu river bank

New Delhi : Devotees visiting Ayodhya will soon be able to know more about Lord Ram’s exile period of 14 years at the upcoming “Ramayana Spiritual Forest” on the banks of Sarayu river in the temple town.

The ecological forest, which will resemble an open-air museum that showcases the rich tapestry of the Ramayana, is part of the Ayodhya Master Plan. “Sarayu river along with Lord Ram, Ramayana and Ayodhya have been an inevitable part of Hinduism. The proposed spiritual forest is an extension of the riverfront designed to be an eco-friendly forest developed on the theme of Ramayana, specifically depicting Shri Ram’s journey during the Vanvaas (exhile) period,” Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner of the Ayodhya redevelopment project, told PTI.

The first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in its consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict in 2019, settling a temple-mosque dispute that dated back more than a century. The court backed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for building a mosque.

“Envisioned to providing an experience of Ram’s exile period in an ecological forest, it is expected to attract not only devotees but also tourists and nature enthusiasts, fostering a harmonious blend of spirituality, culture, and environmental conservation.

“The development of this ecological forest on the banks of the Sarayu river promises to be a cultural landmark, preserving and celebrating the rich heritage associated with Ayodhya and the Ramayana,” Kukreja said.

According to the master plan, the redevelopment of Ayodhya will be completed over 10 years with an investment of more than Rs 85,000 crore to upgrade the holy city.

Some of the unique features include the establishment of Ram dwars (grand entry points) with traditional stone facades, an emphasis on homestays and dharamshalas for diverse accommodation facilities and the development of the Ramayana spiritual forest for an immersive cultural experience.