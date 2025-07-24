Rana set up Mumbai firm to aid Headley's recce: NIA

NEW DELHI: In a major development in the probe in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet detailing the role of Pakistani-origin Canadian national Tahawwur Hussain Rana in aiding the deadly assault that left over 170 people dead.

According to the chargesheet, Rana played a crucial role in supporting terrorist David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American operative linked to Lashkar-e-Tayiba, by facilitating his reconnaissance missions across Mumbai.