Live
- Govt set to partner with Bajaj Auto to boost ITI job skills
- TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tickets for October
- Karnataka tops per capita income in India
- Parents object to egg distribution in govt school, demand TCs
- CPM up in arms against Adani’s cement plant
- Kannada must be fully implemented in dist admn
- Faculty development programme on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ held
- Three labourers electrocuted while working on farm fencing
- NH repairs near Kuloor bridge triggers highway bottleneck
- ED files FEMA complaint over Rs 913- cr FDI violation
Rana set up Mumbai firm to aid Headley's recce: NIA
Highlights
NEW DELHI: In a major development in the probe in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a...
NEW DELHI: In a major development in the probe in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet detailing the role of Pakistani-origin Canadian national Tahawwur Hussain Rana in aiding the deadly assault that left over 170 people dead.
According to the chargesheet, Rana played a crucial role in supporting terrorist David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American operative linked to Lashkar-e-Tayiba, by facilitating his reconnaissance missions across Mumbai.
Next Story