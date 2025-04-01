Ranveer Allahbadia Promises Decency in Shows; SC to Decide on Passport

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his show "The Ranveer Show," filed an undertaking before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, assuring that he would maintain decency in his future content. The move comes amid ongoing investigations related to controversial remarks made during his appearance on a YouTube talk show.

Allahbadia's lawyer, senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, presented the undertaking to a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh. Chandrachud also requested that the Supreme Court reconsider the condition that Allahbadia must surrender his passport. The lawyer argued that retaining the passport was crucial for Allahbadia's professional commitments, including international interviews and business meetings.

The court noted that allowing the release of Allahbadia's passport could interfere with the ongoing investigation. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state governments of Maharashtra and Assam, informed the bench that the investigation was expected to conclude in two weeks. In response, the bench indicated it would revisit the request for passport release after the investigation is finalized.

On March 3, the Supreme Court had allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast under the condition that the content adhere to standards of "morality and decency" suitable for viewers of all ages. The case stems from controversial remarks made by Allahbadia about parents and sex on the YouTube show "India's Got Latent" hosted by comedian Samay Raina. These remarks led to legal action, with the court labeling the comments as vulgar and reflective of a "dirty mind."

The Supreme Court had previously granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest, while also criticizing his statements. The investigation has also involved other public figures, including comedians Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, who are linked to the ongoing case. The court's decision regarding Allahbadia's passport will be made after a two-week period, once the investigation is concluded.