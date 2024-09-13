Rare wooden inscriptions found in Gajapati

Berhampur: Throwing new light on Odisha’s rich heritage, two rare wooden inscriptions engraved during the first half of 20th century have been found at Paralakhemundi and Ranadevi in Gajapati district.

Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, a history researcher, deciphered these two wooden inscriptions last month. He said when copper and rock-cut inscriptions last for a long time, wooden inscriptions wither away. But finding these two wooden inscriptions in such a pristine condition is very rare, he said. These inscriptions were deciphered by Bishnu in the presence of ASI officials Sri Meka Venkata Raghavendra Varma and staff on August 20. Sri Varma took estampage of these two important inscriptions during his visit to Paralakhemundi.

One wooden inscription was engraved in the old Rajaguru Mutt of the famous Epigraphist of Odisha late Padmasri Satya Narayan Rajguru at Chitrakar Sahi in Paralakhemundi. It was originally installed as a wooden block engraved by Narayana Maharana, son of Madana Maharana of Manjusha or Madasa during 1922, but later preserved in the doorjamb of renovated Radha Govinda temple by Sitakanta Rajguru, the son of Satya Narayan Rajguru. The deities of the temple were worshipped by Madhusudana Rajaguru from the 18th century. Though Satya Narayan Rajguru deciphered several inscriptions in various parts of India, this wooden inscription has not been deciphered by him. Bishnu Mohan Adhikari deciphered this wooden inscription consisting of three lines.

Similarly, there is a beautiful wooden inscription in a house at Ranadevi built by late Mohana Adhikari in the 19th century. The ancestors of Lalita Adhikarini built a temple of Sri Radhakanta in 18th century during the reign of Prataparudra Gajapati. She donated the land to Sri Radhakanta and engaged villagers in the service of God. Her daughter-in-law Taramani Adhikarini established a small temple of Sri Malllikeswara Swamy after returning from her pilgrimage to Srisailam. The house was renovated by Basanta Kumara Adhikari in 1940. The family left Ranadevi village in 1958 and shifted to nearby town Paralakhemundi.

Both these wooden inscriptions have important aspects associated with south Odisha dialect or ‘Ganjami Odia’, said Bishnu.

In Odisha, there are only 10 to 15 such wooden inscriptions engraved between 17th and 20th century. Such wooden inscriptions were discovered from Paschima Somnath Temple in Harirajpur, Esaneswar Temple in Srimukundapur, Dadhibamana Temple in Nuabudhakera (all in Puri district), Pataligaruda Temple in Olasingh, Sobhaneswar Temple in Niali, Nrusinghanath Temple in Baideswar and Gopaljew Temple in Jagatpur (all in Cuttack district) which has been deciphered by Deepak Kumar Nayak, Convenor, INTACH-Cuttack and Cuttack Chapter Head, who was also present in Paralakhemundi during this historic moment.

Paralakhemundi had more than 20 wooden temples with every possibility of wooden inscription and four of them might have lost some wooden inscriptions during the renovation process. Ranadia Matha, Parichha Matha and Panigrahi Matha of Gopini Sahi, Gokulananda Matha near Girls High School have been renovated. Some other Mathas, including Srikaran Sahi Matha, Madan Mohan Matha and Madan Gopal Matha in Katikia Sahi in Paralakhemundi might have some wooden inscriptions and they need nourishment.