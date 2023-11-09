Ration distribution case: Arrested minister, former PA make contradictory statements

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal has found contradictions in the statements made by arrested Trinamool Congress minister Jyotipriya Mallick and his former personal assistant Avijit Das.

Sources said the maximum contradictions were related to the involvement of certain corporate entities, whose names have surfaced in course of the investigation, especially those where Das and his wife Sukanya Das are directors.

The contradictions were revealed during separate interrogation of Mallick and Das by the central agency. Sources said that Mallick, the current Forest Minister who was earlier the Food & Supplies Minister from 2011-2021, has claimed that he has no knowledge about the functioning of these corporate entities.

However, Das claimed that he and wife became the directors of the said corporate entities following the insistence of Mallick as the erstwhile Food & Supplies Minister, sources said.

The ED is now considering interrogating Mallick and Das together by putting them face-to-face.

Mallick’s ED custody will end on November 13 following which he will be produced before a special court, and the central agency has decided to complete the process of interrogating him together with Das by then.

The names of 10 ten corporate entities, perceived by the ED as shell companies meant for diversion of the alleged scam proceeds, have surfaced in the matter so far.

Out of these, Das and his wife are directors in four entities, namely Hermes Voyages Private Limited, Mayapur Merchandise Private Limited, Premier Sports Tourism Private Limited and Anand Trade Consultant Private Limited.