Rattled Modi resorts to cliched ‘Hindu-Muslim script’: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘Muslim League imprint’ remarks on party’s manifesto, saying he is scared over the prospect of the BJP struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls and has again resorted to the “same cliched Hindu-Muslim script”.

The Opposition party’s reaction came a day after Prime Minister Modi launched an attack on the Congress, charging that its poll manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League and utterances of its leaders showed hostility towards national integrity and Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the BJP is consistently losing ground, which is why “the PM’s love for Muslim League has resurfaced”.

She said the Congress manifesto is being widely discussed and is a blueprint for the future of the country. “After being in power for 10 years, when the country is at the brink of elections and the prime minister has to show his report card and ask for votes, he is nervous.

He has once again resorted to the same cliched Hindu-Muslim script,” she said. “The manifesto of the Congress is the voice of India based on the five pillars of justice.

It has an indelible imprint of the people of the country, it has the imprint of the expectations, aspirations and challenges of the crores of people who met us during the connect Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” she said.

“It has the imprint of 10 years of broken spirits and the emergence of a new hope, it has the imprint of youth, it has the imprint of farmers, it has the imprint of women, it has the imprint of workers, it has the imprint of those people who are on the margins of society and we will ensure their participation and greater representation,” Shrinate said.