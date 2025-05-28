Raut draws fire for calling ‘Operation Sindoor’ a failure

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has found himself at the receiving end from all quarters, particularly the BJP, over his controversial and objectionable remarks on ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian military’s strikes that destroyed and dismantled terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam ridiculing him and stating that he has “lost his mental balance.”

Raut, a close aide of SS(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray sparked a political storm as he claimed that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was a failure. Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Raut said, “As I have stated earlier, ‘Operation Sindoor’ was a failure. However, in the interest of the nation, we Opposition members are not speaking about it.” His remarks triggered a political furore, drawing intense flak from the BJP as well as the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. The BJP went all guns blazing against the leader and tore into him as well as the SS(UBT) for questioning the efficacy of the precise and extensive military operation by the Indian armed forces from May 7 to May 10. Many BJP leaders blasted the SS(UBT) leader for his derogatory and disparaging remarks against the forces.

BJP national spokesperson Tuhin A. Sinha slammed the disgraceful conduct and comment of Sanjay Raut, saying, “The conduct of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s party during and after ‘Operation Sindoor’ has been extremely disappointing and shameful.

“Once again, through their negative approach, they have proven that this is no longer Balasaheb Thackeray’s party. Today, Sanjay Raut is questioning ‘Operation Sindoor’, while his own party member Priyanka Chaturvedi is representing India and enhancing the nation’s reputation in global diplomatic missions.”