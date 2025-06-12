RCB Staff and Event Managers Get Temporary Bail After Bengaluru Stadium Stampede

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim bail to all four accused in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case, which occurred on June 4 and left 11 people dead.

Those granted bail include RCB's marketing head Nikhil Sosale and three DNA Entertainment Networks officials — director and VP Sunil Mathew, manager Kiran Kumar, and ticketing official Shamant Mavinakere.

The decision was made by Justice SR Krishnakumar, who ordered all four accused to surrender their passports. The court is still expected to issue a final ruling on the legality of their arrests.

The state government strongly opposed the bail, blaming RCB and its partners for poor planning and irresponsible social media promotions that led to overcrowding. The Advocate General told the court that RCB and BCCI were responsible for managing security, ticketing, and gate control — but failed to do so effectively.

The petitioners argued that their arrests involved serious legal and procedural lapses, and the court had earlier criticized the state's reluctance to grant interim relief.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has also requested nine days' custody of the accused to continue the investigation.