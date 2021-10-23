Registrations for Haj 2022 start in November

New Delhi: Selection of pilgrims for the Haj in 2022 will be decided on criterion such as full vaccination compliance and guidelines framed by the Union government and Saudi Arabia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the registration process being opened up in November this year.

Chairing the Haj review meeting in New Delhi on Friday, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the selection process of Haj pilgrims will be in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines, including the mandatory vaccination for the pilgrims.

Naqvi said the significant and important changes in the entire Haj process include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia. The process of online application will also start along with the official announcement, according to the minority affairs ministry. The Haj pilgrims will be provided with Digital Health Card, "E-MASIHA" health facility and "E-luggage pre-tagging" for all information regarding accommodation and transportation in Mecca and Medina, the two major Islamic pilgrimage sites in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said that the entire Haj 2022 process will be 100 per cent digital in India, the country which sends the second largest number of Haj pilgrims. As the arrangements for Haj 2022 are being made during a pandemic, the process will be in accordance with the rules and regulations, eligibility criteria, age restrictions, health and fitness requirements and other relevant conditions of the Saudi Arabia government.