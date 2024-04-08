Rehabilitation underway, financial package for those living in shelter camps, says PM Modi on Manipur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the ground situation has seen marked improvement in Manipur and it was possible because of the timely intervention by the Centre and consistent efforts of the state government, led by N Biren Singh.

PM Modi, speaking to The Assam Tribune, also shed light on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the strife-torn Manipur and informed that several remedial measures are being taken to ensure calm in the region.

“The process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing. Remedial measures include the financial package for relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the state,” the PM told the daily.

Prime Minister’s remarks on Manipur come amid the Opposition’s renewed attack on the Centre over the latter’s purported silence on the trouble-hit region.

In an apparent retort to the Opposition’s charges, PM Modi told the daily that he had already spoken about this in Parliament and the government has deployed its best resources and administrative machinery to resolve the conflict.

He further told the daily: “Home Minister stayed in Manipur while the conflict was at its peak, holding 15-plus meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict. The Central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government.”

The horrific incident of Manipur had hogged the national attention in May 2023 and subsequently saw violence between two tribes of the state, triggering calls for the sacking of the Biren Singh government. After the video of two women paraded naked on streets went viral on May 4, 2023, the opposition parties mounted a fierce attack on the Centre for staying mum on the issue and not sacking Biren Singh’s government.