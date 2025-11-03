Rekha Gupta Begins Three-Day Bihar Campaign for NDA Candidates

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to leave for Bihar this evening to campaign in the ongoing Assembly elections. Over the next three days, she will lead an intensive campaign across the state, rallying support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates.

Gupta will be joined by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, representatives from allied parties, and local party workers. Her campaign schedule includes multiple public meetings and roadshows aimed at energizing voters ahead of the upcoming polling phases.

This marks Gupta’s third visit to Bihar during the current election season, described by party insiders as a high-impact outreach effort. During the three-day tour, she is expected to address gatherings in 12 to 15 constituencies, focusing particularly on regions heading to the polls on November 6 and 11.

The Chief Minister will arrive in Patna on Monday evening and is scheduled to kick off her campaign with a public rally in the Bankipur Assembly constituency later that night.

Her itinerary includes rallies and roadshows in Siwan, Barharia, Baikunthpur, and nearby constituencies on November 4. The following day, she will campaign in Gaura Bauram, Arwal, Gaya City, and Aurangabad. On November 6, her tour will conclude with rallies in Bhagalpur, Warisaliganj, Hisua, and Dinara.

Gupta is expected to return to New Delhi on the night of November 6 after completing the high-intensity campaign.