Rekha Gupta named CM

New Delhi: The BJP has announced first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta, as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Her appointment signals a disciplined organisational approach, not just for the upcoming Bihar elections but also with an eye on the 2029 General Elections.

Gupta will be sworn in on Thursday afternoon along with six ministers in a grand ceremony attended by NDA leaders, film stars, and dignitaries. Her journey from a student leader to CM reflects her commitment to public service and leadership within the BJP. She will be the fourth woman CM of Delhi and the second BJP woman CM. The BJP’s resurgence among women voters—43% in the recent elections—played a crucial role in her selection.

Expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Gupta pledged to work with honesty and discipline, ensuring the development of Delhi and fulfilling the party’s promises. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP MLAs congratulated her.

Despite being a first-time MLA, Rekha has had a long political career. Her selection over senior leaders like Parvesh Verma suggests the BJP’s strategy to consolidate multiple voter bases. Gupta, 50, won the Shalimar Bagh seat by nearly 30,000 votes after two previous defeats. Her persistence and commitment to the constituency, even without holding office, strengthened her credibility.

Belonging to the Bania community, a key voter bloc in Delhi, Rekha played a pivotal role in reclaiming BJP’s traditional support. The party secured 66% of the Bania vote in the elections, reversing losses to AAP in previous years.

Born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana, Gupta entered politics in 1992 through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. She was elected President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97.

In 2007, she became a councilor from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). During her tenure, she focused on infrastructure development, including libraries, parks, and swimming pools. As Chair of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee (2007-2009), she launched initiatives like "Sumedha Yojana" to support underprivileged female students pursuing higher education.