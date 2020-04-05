Release Meeran Haider JMI Student immediately: MANUU Students union

On 31st of March Meeran Haider, Research Scholar of Jamia Millia Islamia was asked to appear before the Special Cell for the investigation in Delhi violence.

Meeran Haider appeared before the Special Cell on the 1st of April. He was later arrested on accusation of being responsible for Delhi violence that happened in North East Delhi. Meeran Haider has been sent to four days of police custody for interrogation.

"Amidst the pandemic and global lockdown, it is extremely shameful that Delhi Police targeted Meeran due to his active participation in the CAA/NRC protest in Jamia Millia Islamia" said Umar Faruq Quadri President MANUU Students'union 2019-20.

He further said "when Delhi Police arrested Meeran, he was helping daily wage migrants who had lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown. Instead of building false cases against students, the police should concentrate on arresting the true culprits, many of whose hate speeches and incitements it violence are still circulating on social media."

"We on behalf of MANUU Students demand his immediate release". He added.