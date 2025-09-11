  • Menu
Reliance launches 10-point action plan for providing relief in flood-hit Punjab

Chandigarh / Hyderabad: In the wake of the devastating floods that have swept through Punjab, Reliance has activated a comprehensive ten-point...

Chandigarh / Hyderabad: In the wake of the devastating floods that have swept through Punjab, Reliance has activated a comprehensive ten-point humanitarian response in the state. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with the state administration, panchayats, and local stakeholders, teams have been on the ground bringing urgent relief especially across worst-affected villages in Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi.

“Our heart goes out to the people of Punjab in this hour of suffering. Families have lost homes, livelihoods, and a sense of security. The entire Reliance family is standing with them — providing food, water, shelter kits, and care for both people and animals.

This ten-point plan reflects our deep belief that We Care. We are committed to walk alongside Punjab through this difficult time,” said Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited. The ten-point response includes numerous initiatives for nutrition support, shelter support, Public Health Risk Management (PHRM) and livestock support.

