Reliance Rolls Out Ten-Point Relief Plan to Support Flood-Hit Punjab

Following severe floods in Punjab, Reliance has launched a comprehensive ten-point relief program to support affected communities. The initiative, led by Reliance Foundation, Vantara, Reliance Retail, and Jio, focuses on immediate on-ground relief in the worst-hit villages of Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi.

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said, “Families have lost homes, livelihoods, and security. The entire Reliance family is standing with them, providing food, water, shelter, and care for both people and animals. We are committed to walk alongside Punjab through this difficult time.”

Key Relief Efforts:

Nutrition Support

Dry ration kits for 10,000 families.

Voucher assistance of ₹5,000 for 1,000 vulnerable households, including single-women and elderly-led families.

Community kitchen support.

Portable water filters in waterlogged areas.

Shelter Support

Emergency shelter kits with tarpaulins, bedding, and mosquito nets for displaced families.

Health & Hygiene

Health awareness sessions and water disinfection.

Sanitation kits for all affected households.

Livestock Care

Veterinary camps for livestock treatment.

3,000 silage bundles distributed for 5,000 cattle.

Rescue teams ensure animal welfare and scientific disposal of deceased livestock.

Connectivity & Coordination

Jio teams restoring networks in flood-affected areas.

Reliance Retail dispatching dry ration and hygiene kits in partnership with local panchayats.

Reliance is working round-the-clock with district administrations, the Animal Husbandry Department, and volunteers to ensure swift, effective relief and support medium-term recovery.

This coordinated effort reflects Reliance’s commitment to help Punjab recover stronger and safer, ensuring care for both people and animals during this crisis.

Watch: