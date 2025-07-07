Live
- ‘Karavali Connect’ Brings HR Leaders Together Ahead of Alva’s Pragati Job Fair
- Union Agriculture Minister’s claim on soyabean seed an attempt to win farmers’ sympathy: MP Congress
- Mega recruitment soon for vacant posts in the state: Maha CM
- Houthis say launched missiles, drones on Israel in response to Yemeni port attack
- People trying to divide communities at Pakistan’s behest must be identified & isolated: J&K LG
- Iranian Foreign Minister thanks BRICS for condemning military strikes
- Punjab CM, Kejriwal dedicate 15 MGD sewage treatment plant in Mohali
- Hardeep Puri eyes Norwegian expertise for big push to India’s energy drive
- UP govt gears up for green push with mega plantation drive, ministers to plant saplings in all 75 districts
- TN: Tiruvarur declared ‘Red Zone’ ahead of CM Stalin’s visit
Relief to UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya: Allahabad HC rejects petition challenging his degree
The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a criminal revision petition filed against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a...
The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a criminal revision petition filed against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a case challenging the authenticity of his educational degree.
A single judge bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh ruled that the petitioner, Diwakar Nath Tripathi, was neither a victim nor an aggrieved party in the matter, and therefore, lacked the legal standing to seek criminal proceedings.
Tripathi had filed a petition alleging that Maurya had submitted a fake degree to secure a petrol pump allotment and to contest elections. He sought the registration of an FIR and a criminal investigation into the matter.
After hearing the arguments from both sides, the High Court reserved the order on May 25, which was finally delivered on Monday.
The case dates back to 2021 when Tripathi approached the district court under Section 156(3) of the CrPC, seeking directions to register an FIR.
He alleged that Maurya had filed false affidavits about his educational qualifications during the 2007, 2012, and 2014 elections, and had used forged documents to obtain petrol pumps from Indian Oil Corporation.
The trial court had rejected his plea on September 4, 2021. The court found that no cognizable offence was found against Maurya. Accordingly, Tripathi’s plea was rejected.
Tripathi then moved the High Court with a criminal revision petition, which was initially dismissed due to a delay of 318 days.
However, on January 6 this year, the Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s order and directed it to hear the matter on merits.
After hearing the case, the High Court upheld the lower court’s decision, reiterating that only a person directly affected has the right to initiate criminal proceedings in such cases.