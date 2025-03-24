Religion-based reservation violates Constitution: RSS

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing debate over the Karnataka government's decision to provide a four per cent reservation for the Muslims in government contracts, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday asserted that the Constitution does not allow religion-based quota.

He also said such reservations go against the architect of our Constitution, B R Ambedkar.

Addressing reporters here on the concluding day of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mr Hosabale said, "Religion-based reservation is not accepted in the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Anybody doing it is going against the wishes of the architect of our Constitution."

He also pointed out that previous attempts by erstwhile Undivided Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to introduce religion-based reservations for Muslims were set aside by the High Courts and Supreme Court.