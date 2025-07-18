Religious Groups Protest Poultry Advertisement Using Sacred River Name

A private veterinary college advertisement in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district has triggered religious sensitivities after featuring a hen named 'Narmada', prompting local communities to file formal complaints with district authorities.

The controversy erupted when members of the Narmada Brahmin Samaj and other local residents discovered that one of the birds featured in the college's promotional material bore the name of the revered Narmada river. The community considers the river sacred and views it as a maternal figure that sustains life across the region.

Ashok Parashar, president of the Narmada Brahmin Samaj, emphasized the religious significance of the river, stating that Narmada represents faith for multiple communities and serves as a life-sustaining force rather than merely a geographical feature. He argued that associating the sacred name with poultry was inappropriate and disrespectful to their religious beliefs.

The objection quickly gained momentum, with community members organizing a demonstration at the district collectorate. They submitted a formal memorandum to Joint Collector Sanjeev Nagu, demanding immediate removal of the name from all advertising materials. The official acknowledged receipt of the complaint and assured protestors that appropriate measures would be implemented to address their concerns.

However, the college administration has clarified that they were not responsible for naming the bird. Rajiv Khare, the institution's director, explained that the advertisement was promoting various poultry breeds available for sale. The names 'Narmada', 'Kadaknath', and 'Sonali' were originally assigned by the Jabalpur poultry center from which the college had purchased the birds.

This explanation has not satisfied the protesters, who continue to press for the name change regardless of its origin. The incident highlights the delicate balance between commercial activities and religious sentiments in Indian society, where sacred names and symbols hold deep cultural significance.

The controversy reflects broader tensions that can arise when commercial enterprises inadvertently intersect with religious beliefs. While the college maintains that the naming was unintentional and originated from their supplier, the community's response demonstrates the importance of cultural sensitivity in advertising and marketing practices.

The district administration now faces the challenge of mediating between the college's explanation and the community's demands, while ensuring that religious sentiments are respected without creating undue restrictions on legitimate business activities. The resolution of this dispute may set precedents for how similar conflicts between commercial interests and religious beliefs are handled in the future.