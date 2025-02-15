Remuna tehsildar held by Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Remuna tehsildar Bidyadhar Pati was on Thursday arrested by Odisha Vigilance for possessing assets to the tune of 204 per cent in excess of his known sources of income.

The properties included three high value flats (two flats worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore at Bhubaneswar and one flat at Balasore), two plots, 937 grams gold and deposits worth over Rs 1.12 crore. The Vigilance officials found huge cash deposits of over Rs 1.5 crore in postal and bank accounts of Pati and his spouse during the period from 2022 to 2024.

Pati was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, for possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily.

A case was registered against Pati and his spouse.

During house searches, movable and immovable assets worth crores were unearthed in the names of Bidyadhar Pati and his family members.

After a thorough search, the income, expenditure and assets of Pati were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 204 per cent in excess of his known sources of income.

Such large cash transactions are suspected to be illicit earnings of Pati during his incumbency as tehsildar in Niali, Nimapara and Karanjia, Vigilance sources said.

Six deputy superintendents of police, three inspectors and 10 assistant sub-inspectors were part of the search operation.