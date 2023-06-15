Report Of Cancellation By Delhi Police In Case Of Minor Assault Against WFI Chief

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a 500-page chargesheet seeking the dismissal of the POCSO case brought against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh , providing a significant reprieve for him. The Delhi Police stated that "No corroborative evidence has been found" against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to "indicate the commission of an offence under the section of POCSO" when recommending the Patiala House Court dismiss the POCSO case.

In the minor's case, a Cancellation Report was submitted to the Patiala House Court in Delhi. When no "corroborative evidence" is discovered, a Cancellation Report is filed.

A statement is released by Delhi Police stating that "In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself," reported Zee News . The statement added that they are submitting a chargesheet for the offences under sections 109/353/54/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar and for the offences under sections 354, 354A, and 354D against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the FIR filed by the wrestlers after the investigation is complete.

More than 180 people were questioned by the Special Investigation Team, which also visited BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's home in Gonda to record statements from the outgoing WFI chief's companions, family, and coworkers.

A female wrestler was also brought by the investigators to Singh's official apartment in New Delhi in order to reenact the chain of events that led to the alleged crime. If a charge sheet is not filed by the deadline, the wrestlers have threatened to renew their protest.

Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were agitating wrestlers on June 7, but they stopped after Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met with them and gave them assurances that the charge sheet in the case would be submitted by June 15. The wrestlers would abide by the deadline as the minister promised that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15 (Thursday).

The wrestlers proposed that the charge sheet in the matter be filed by June 15 and the WFI elections be held by June 30 in a news conference after Thakur's meeting on June 7. The wrestlers had also requested that WFI establish an internal complaints committee with a female chair. The Sports Minister unanimously endorsed each of these suggestions.

After receiving the guarantee, the grapplers put a halt to their protest until June 15. The protesting wrestlers are calling for Singh to be detained after they claim he has sexually abused several female competitors, including a minor. Furthermore, another significant decision was the government's acceptance of the wrestlers' demand that Brij Bhushan Singh, who has served three terms as president, and his associates not be permitted to run for office.

The Delhi Police has also written to the wrestling federations of five other countries as part of the investigation, requesting information about the alleged sexual harassment occurrences by Singh. Their response is pending. According to officials, a supplemental charge sheet would be filed in the case once they were received. The warnings were sent in an effort to collect pictures, videos, and CCTV footage of the competitions and the accommodations where the wrestlers slept while competing.