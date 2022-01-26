Republic Day parade to showcase India’s military might

New Delhi: The Republic Day celebrations this year are special as it falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on Wednesday and for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be a week-long affair from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day to mark the anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

The 73rd Republic Day ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Kovind taking the salute.

It will be commanded by Lt General Vijay Kumar Mishra, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will be honoured next, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers, and Subedar (Honorary Lieutenant) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles, and Ashok Chakra winner Colonel D Sreeram Kumar will follow the Deputy Parade Commander on jeeps.