Republic Day Parade: UP Tableau Displays Ayodhya's Ram Temple

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's tableau displayed the state's cultural city of Ayodhya and the Ram temple, which is under construction.

In the first part of the tableau, Maharishi Valmiki has been shown composing the Ramayana. In the middle part of the tableau, Shri Ram Mandir, the epitome of Ayodhya's cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion, was featured.

The mural showed embracing of Nishadraj and eating of Shabri's berry by Lord Ram, salvation of Ahilya, Kewat Samvad, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani Buti, Jatayu-Ram Samvad, Ashok Vatika and other scenes from Ramyana.

The forepart of the middle tableau showed Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple.