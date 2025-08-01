Resident doctors of Patna AIIMS launch indefinite strike against 'assault' by MLA Chetan Anand

Patna: Resident doctors of Patna AIIMS launched an indefinite strike on Friday, alleging assault and threats by Rashtriya Janata Dal's rebel MLA from Sheohar, Chetan Anand.

The strike has brought hospital services to a standstill, creating serious inconvenience for patients and their attendants. The OPD and emergency services have been stopped.

According to the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), the MLA "misbehaved" with hospital staff and threatened to kill a resident doctor during a dispute related to a patient's treatment on Thursday morning around 12.15 a.m.

The doctors also alleged that security personnel were assaulted, and the MLA misused his political clout to intimidate hospital staff.

In a strong show of protest, resident doctors suspended all medical services and demanded the immediate registration of an FIR against Chetan Anand.

"We feel unsafe and disrespected. Legal action is the only way to ensure accountability," said an RDA spokesperson of Patna AIIMS.

In response, MLA Chetan Anand filed a counter-complaint at the Phulwari Sharif police station, accusing AIIMS staff of misbehaving and assaulting him on Thursday.

Anand claimed he had come to the hospital to assist with a patient's treatment, but was "physically mishandled" by hospital personnel.

With both sides sticking to their version of events, the matter has escalated into a full-blown standoff.

Meanwhile, thousands of patients are bearing the brunt of the crisis, as emergency and outpatient services remain suspended.

Hospital staff and doctors say they are unwilling to resume work until strict legal action is taken against the MLA.

"This isn't just about one doctor - this is about ensuring the dignity and safety of all medical professionals," a senior resident doctor remarked.

So far, there has been no official statement from either the hospital administration or the state government.

Phulwari Sharif Police Station SHO confirmed that the complaints have been lodged from both sides and the matter is under investigation.

However, sources said senior officials from Patna Police and the Health Department are in touch with both parties and are working behind the scenes to defuse the situation.