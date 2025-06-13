Live
Residents jumped off building
Highlights
Ahmedabad: Ramila, a local resident, tearfully recounted how her son narrowly escaped death. “My son had gone to the hostel for lunch. I thought I had lost him. But by God’s grace, he jumped from the second floor and survived with only minor injuries,” she said.
Several eyewitnesses claimed that people jumped from upper floors to escape the fire.
Rescue personnel reported that the black box of the aircraft has been recovered and will be crucial in determining the exact cause of the crash. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, took off at 1:38 PM from runway 23.
