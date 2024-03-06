Live
- Ashwini Vaishnaw shares Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, says ‘today, India is seen as a bright spot by all world bodies’
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury approaches Calcutta HC as case filed against him under non-bailable charges
- How Indo-Pacific strategy grew from strength to strength under PM Modi
- Holashtak 2024: Dates, Significance, and Observances
- Raj SI exam paper leak case: DSP's son among 14 trainee SIs sent to six-day SOG remand
- Two killed, six other injured in road accident in Bihar's Bhojpur
- Call for Transparency: Khaled Mahmud urges to release World Cup investigation report
- Another setback to Congress in Gujarat as party MLA quits
- Retired colonel injured, wife murdered in Panchkula
- NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar to be finalised soon: Jitan Manjhi
Just In
Retired colonel injured, wife murdered in Panchkula
Highlights
A retired colonel was injured while his wife was killed after assailants barged into their house in Panchkula near here in broad daylight on Wednesday and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, police said.
Chandigarh: A retired colonel was injured while his wife was killed after assailants barged into their house in Panchkula near here in broad daylight on Wednesday and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, police said.
According to the police, former servants were believed to be behind the crime.
The incident took place at around 1.30 pm. The victims have been identified as Col R.K. Sharma (retd), wife Sushila Sharma and their maid.
Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, who visited the spot, said the assailants also took away some cash from the house.
"We have obtained the CCTV footage and got vital clues," he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS