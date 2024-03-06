  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Retired colonel injured, wife murdered in Panchkula

Retired colonel injured, wife murdered in Panchkula
x
Highlights

A retired colonel was injured while his wife was killed after assailants barged into their house in Panchkula near here in broad daylight on Wednesday and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, police said.

Chandigarh: A retired colonel was injured while his wife was killed after assailants barged into their house in Panchkula near here in broad daylight on Wednesday and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, police said.

According to the police, former servants were believed to be behind the crime.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm. The victims have been identified as Col R.K. Sharma (retd), wife Sushila Sharma and their maid.

Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, who visited the spot, said the assailants also took away some cash from the house.

"We have obtained the CCTV footage and got vital clues," he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X