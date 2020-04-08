Reuse N95 masks 4 times: AIIMS tells doctors

New Delhi: AIIMS to provide only five N95 masks to doctors, nursing officers, technical staff, security guards and maintenance staff for 20 days. AIIMS circular states, "N95 masks to be disinfected by the users and re-used at least four times each, whereby these will suffice for about 20 days.

" Meanwhile, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria told India Today that though community transmission has been seen in some pockets, India is still between Stage 2 (local transmission) and Stage 3.

Expressing concern over the worrying situation in India arising due to Coronavirus, Guleria said, "Cases have sharply increased at some places and localised community spread has also been noticed in some areas, such as Mumbai. We are in between Stage 2 and 3." The AIIMS director, however, clarified that most of India is currently at Stage 2 of Coronavirus pandemic.