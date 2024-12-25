Revised biography of Naveen not based on facts: BJD

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal on Monday said the newly revised biography of ‘Naveen Patnaik’, written by Ruben Banerjee, “is fiction and not based on facts”. Former minister and BJD MLA Arun Sahoo criticised Banerjee and accused him of writing the book (Naveen Patnaik-The Authoritative Biography) out of his imagination.

However, Banerjee claimed that his book is based on facts and it is opposed because of a con-troversial chapter ‘Pandian Puzzle’. He said the book was released for the first time in 2018 and now two days ago, a revised edition was published incorporating the developments taking place in the last six years.

The BJD MLA said, “ It’s (book) is a fiction and not based on facts. He (Banerjee) has written the book based on fiction in his own imagination. He has taken inputs from those people who opposed Naveen Patnaik politically or otherwise.” Sahoo said his statement is the official version of the BJD. “He (Banerjee) has not done any commendable job, rather a condemnable job. I strongly criticise, strongly condemn and we re-ject the book and we do not accept it. And I think, the people of Odisha will also reject his ide-as, his book.”

The BJD leader said that it appears that Banerjee wrote the book based on gossip at tea stalls. “My question is without going by facts and without taking an interview, without talking personal-ly, this kind of thing should not be appreciated,” Sahoo said.

Banerjee told reporters here: “People of Odisha and India who are aware of the socio-economic situation, know what was going on in Odisha. They know it is not fiction, but a fact. I have gone through Arun Babu’s reaction. He is a senior leader, well educated.”

“The BJD didn’t react when the original book on Naveen Patnaik was released in 2018 which not only praised him but also criticised him. They have not reacted in the last six years, but now the new book carries 50 per cent Naveen praises. Rather it (praise) will be more. The dif-ference in the book is that the new edition carries a chapter ‘Pandian Puzzle’,” said the author of ‘Naveen Patnaik-The Authoritative Biography’.