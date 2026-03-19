Revised PAN rules from April 1

New Delhi: The Union government has announced changes to the Permanent Account Number (PAN) application process, with revised rules set to come into effect from April 1. Under the new framework, Aadhaar-only applications for PAN cards will no longer be accepted. Citizens have been advised to apply using Aadhaar alone before March 31. In a post on X, the government-backed Common Services Centres (CSC) informed that applicants can currently obtain a PAN card using only Aadhaar.

However, from April 1, additional documents, including proof of date of birth (DOB), will be required along with Aadhaar. Applicants will also need to use new PAN application forms once the revised rules come into force, as existing forms will no longer be accepted. According to the update, multiple documents will be accepted as proof of birth, including a birth certificate, voter ID card, matriculation certificate, driving licence, passport, affidavit, or other government-issued documents.